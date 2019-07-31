Popular Louisville radio stations need help to Stuff the Bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As lots of parents and students are preparing for back to school Alpha Media want to help out.
Alpha Media’s popular radio stations such as 99.7 DJX, Alt 105.1 and 102.3 Jack FM are are asking for donated school supplies.
The supplies are to be dropped off at a local Metro by T-mobile store now through Aug. 2.
On Aug. 3 join the stations for their Stuff the Bus event at the T-Mobile at 5771 Preston Highway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Some of the items they are asking for are pencils, backpacks and notebooks. For a full list of supplies that could help students head to a station’s website.
