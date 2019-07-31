Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman, 88

(WAVE) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 88-year-old Nancy Ann Wagner.
Wagner is described as a white woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and brown shorts, driving a red 2001 four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Indiana plate number PB4263.
Nancy is missing from Columbus, Ind., which is 73 miles north of Louisville, and was last seen on Wednesday at about 9 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Wagner’s whereabouts is urged to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.
