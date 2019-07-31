Solar energy facility now operating for LG&E and KU customers

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E and Kentucky Utilities cut the ribbon on their solar share facility in Simpsonville Wednesday. For customers and businesses, LG&E and KU officials say it’s a chance to invest in solar power.
When energy is produced by the solar panels, customers who chose to subscribe to the new renewable energy program will receive credits to their monthly bills (based on their subscription level).
While customers may not be directly receiving that power produced at the solar facility, it’s still a roundabout way of paying for that renewable energy.
Those subscriptions from customers pay for future solar arrays that aren’t in place yet. Only one of eight have been subscribe or built. Whether it’s residential or private business, there’s a lot of interest in those opportunities.
"Businesses that are interested in moving to Kentucky, a lot of them have renewable energy goals," said Charles Snavely, Kentucky Secretary of Energy and Environment, "so it's great to see that this development is happening to meet that need."
One company already in Kentucky, the Ford Truck Plant, plans to be completely renewable energy by 2035. They were also a founding partner of the project.
Property within the solar site is also expected to be used for pollinator habitats that includes over 400 trees and other types native wildflowers.
