StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

An odd weather pattern ahead of us over the next 7-10 days as summer heat will battle cold fronts that keep trying to push in from the north. Hopefully being on the edge will give us some rainfall at least as are in a dry pattern...despite the very wet start to 2019.
TODAY-SATURDAY: Drier air will push into southern Indiana but Kentucky will still hold onto enough humidity that we have to keep the isolated afternoon thunderstorm chance in the forecast. Temperatures won’t actually stray too far from normal (which is 89°). The city could touch 90° over the weekend. More areas will be dry than wet is the main point.
SUNDAY: A system will pass to our south that looks to push clouds into at least southern Kentucky. Perhaps a few thunderstorms. This setup has been varying on recent data trends so be sure to stay close for further adjustments. This could lead to higher temperatures (around 90°) for southern IN and central KY with 80s across our far southern sections due to the clouds.
MONDAY/TUESDAY: Heat starts to build up more. Just how hot will be determined by afternoon clouds and the dry ground. We typically heat up more than the data shows and we are accounting for that right now with highs into the lower 90s for now.
WEDNESDAY + LATE NEXT WEEK: Another front will try to push into WAVE Country with thunderstorms and cooler weather. Just how far south it dives is in question but the more north/east you are...the better your chances are at some relief. Consequently, the south/west you are....the greater the risk to experience afternoon highs in the 90s.
We will keep fine-tuning the WAVE 3 Weather App 10 day as we evaluate this setup, so be sure to keep checking back in!
