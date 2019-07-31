Suspect in police car theft arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of stealing a marked Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser and leading officers on a high speed chase has made his first court appearance.
Brandon Hinton, 28, of Louisville, is facing numerous charges, including theft, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
According to LMPD, Hinton stole the cruiser from the 9300 block of Donerail Way in the Valley Station area around 2:35 p.m. yesterday.
After a chase lasting more than 10 minutes, Hinton was finally taken into custody after he pulled onto UPS property off Grade Lane at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Calling him a flight risk and a danger to the community, the judge ordered Hinton held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.