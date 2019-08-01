Amended panhandling ordinance goes to full Metro Council for vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ordinance designed to improve safety and cut down on panhandling will now advance to the full Metro Council.
An amended version passed the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.
The ordinance would make it illegal to cross a busy road unless you are in a crosswalk, at a traffic light or an intersection.
It also makes it illegal to stand in the median, unless you are legally crossing the road.
And pedestrians would no longer be allowed to approach vehicles.
“It’s not a gotcha ordinance,” Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell said. “No one’s playing gotcha here. What we’re trying to do is again public safety. What we’re trying to do is make sure the vehicles don’t play gotcha with them.”
Enforcement would start with an educational campaign, then violators could face fines of up to $250.
Council members on Wednesday heard from LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, who said since 2018 there have been 614 pedestrian collisions in the Metro.
In 65 percent of those cases, the pedestrian was at fault, Conrad said.
