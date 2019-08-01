Bevin accuses Beshear of taking ‘blood money’ from abortionists

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin had some strong words for his democratic challenger as he called out Andy Beshear for a recent fundraising event.
During a news conference outside the Governor's Mansion, Bevin said a fundraising event for Beshear's campaign held last night was done by two people who perform abortions in Kentucky.
“I’m running against the guy who is the most liberal person who is to ever run for governor in the history of Kentucky. Bar none, not even close,” Beshear said. “This is a guy who is accepting blood money from people who provide abortions from the state, to provide funds for his campaign. I’ll leave it to you to decide if that kind of collusion has anything to do with his unwillingness to actually defend the laws of this state.”
According to Bevin, the fundraiser was hosted by Dr. Ernest Marshall, the owner of EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. Bevin said Marshall is also the owner of a clinic in Lexington that was operating illegally and was shut down.
Bevin claims that during the 2019 primary campaign Beshear received “blood money” in the form a donation from Marshall and his wife. Bevin said the donation was made approximately four days before Beshear, “in his capacity as Attorney General, refused to defend Kentucky’s heartbeat law and its ban on eugenic-based abortions.”
Bevin also says no matter what the law is, it is the job to the Attorney General to defend those laws. He said each time EMW has challenged Kentucky’s pro-life laws, Beshear had refused to defend the state’s position and sided with EMW by having a judge dismiss the case.
In a statement, Eric Hyers, the campaign manager for Beshear/Coleman, said, “Yesterday, we learned that the Bevin administration failed to secure a bond that would have guaranteed the Blackjewel miners were paid. This morning Matt Bevin is lashing out and desperately trying to distract from his own incompetence. His press stunt this morning was unhinged and erratic. Coupled with his comments on suicides yesterday, his behavior demonstrates that he is not fit to be the governor of Kentucky. Reasonable and good people can disagree on choice - is outlandish language is dangerous and unacceptable.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.