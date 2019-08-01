Cardinals home hardwood to pay homage to past with new look

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The home court for the University of Louisville's men's and women's basketball teams will have a new look for the coming season.
The new design of Denny Crum Court at the KFC Yum! Center will feature the “Dunking Cardinal” at midcourt. The baselines of the playing floor will pay homage to both Freedom Hall and the city of Louisville.
Because a repainting of the court was necessary before the season due to the 3-point arc in Division I men’s basketball being moved back to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches, UofL officials decided to honor the storied legacy of Cardinal basketball.
UofL Athletics says Dunking Cardinal, which will be slightly updated, will be a clear brand recognition during televised games while retaining the vintage appeal of the logo. The facial feathers, eyes and beak were refined to look more like the Bird Head, UofL's primary mark. The Dunking Cardinal will also be wearing adidas basketball shoes.
On each baseline, the name “Louisville” will be in the font that adorned the scorer’s table signage at Freedom Hall. The corners of each baseline will pay tribute to the city with a tone-on-tone fleur de lis.
Work on the court will begin in mid-August and will be finished before the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
