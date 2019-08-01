Churchill Downs to add hotel, gaming venue to track by 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After years of whispers and rumors, Churchill Downs has finally announced a hotel is coming to the track as early as 2021.
During a company quarterly earnings call Thursday, Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen announced the addition of the hotel, a gaming facility and additional premium seating would be added to the track.
The only details Carstanjen revealed were that the hotel would include suites overlooking the track and that it, along with the gaming facility and the seating, would be located near the first turn.
The gaming facility will have historical wagering machines, just like Derby City Gaming, which CDI opened last year. Carstanjen said the facility at the track is permitted under its existing license from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Right now, Carstanjen said CDI is working with an architect on the plans and cost estimates that will be announced in the next quarterly call.
Just Wednesday, WAVE 3 News reported that Churchill Downs is looking to permanently close part of 4th Street for expansion.
This story will be updated.
