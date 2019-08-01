1 dead in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A fire discovered around sunrise has left one person dead in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Louisville firefighters were called to the 4400 block of Exley Ct. around 6:30 a.m.
Michael Jones, a neighbor, said he was awakened by his mother saying smoke was coming from the home next door. Jones said he banged on the door but got no response.
Jones says he has known the residents of the home nearly 50 years.
The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire. The name of the vicitm has not been released.
