Despite policy change, UK will not sell alcohol this upcoming season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - When University of Kentucky kicks off the season in Lexington later this month fans still won’t be able to buy beer at Kroger Field.
Despite new rules from the SEC, Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart announced Thursday there will not be public alcohol sales at athletic events during the 2019-2020 season.
The conference revised its policy this year, giving schools the choice of whether to allow alcohol sales at venues.
Despite the policy change, UK decided to preserve the current fan experience.
“We’ve made the decision, with that in mind, recognizing there’s strong feelings on both sides of the issue. And I get a lot of emails regarding all of it for on both sides,” Barnhart said.
UK joins Auburn, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina as the SEC schools that will not allow alcohol sales.
