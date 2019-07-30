Driver pleads in deaths of mom, 8-year-old daughter

NEWPORT, KY. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky driver pleaded guilty this week to two counts of reckless homicide in the 2016 deaths of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter in a head-on crash, Campbell County court officials said Thursday.
Tammy Feinauer, 39, of Crittenden is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
Desirae Hensley, 30, of Alexandria and her daughter, Jakyra Cundiff, were killed March 3, 2016 as Hensley drove to an urgent care when Feinauer crossed the center line of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, police said at the time.
Feinauer was originally indicted on two felony counts of negligent vehicular homicide on Nov. 17, seven months after the crash, court records show.
She pleaded not guilty to those charges and posted a $20,000 bond to remain free while the case went through the court.
More than $28,000 was raised through a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses and to help with the care of her other young daughter.
“Last night, the lives of two extraordinary people were taken far too soon. Desirae Hensley (age 30) and her daughter Kyra Cundiff (age 8) of Alexandria, KY lost their lives in a horrific accident leaving the numerous family members and friends that loved them so deeply grieving a loss that nobody should ever experience,” the GoFundMe page reads.
“Desirae was the mother of two beautiful children, she was a daughter, sister and grand daughter whose personality and smile were infectious. Kyra was beloved by so many, an energetic, happy and beautiful girl that brightened the lives of anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.