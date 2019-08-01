FORECAST: Highs near 90 through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another warm day is expected as high pressure lingers across the region. Highs max out near 90 under partly sunny skies this afternoon.
A few isolated downpours are possible this afternoon as temperatures rise.
Lows return to the 60s tonight with some areas of patchy fog.
Tomorrow will be much like to today with highs near 90, plenty of sunshine and an isolated shower chance. This trend continues through the weekend before highs rise into the low 90s with slightly higher shower chances to start the next work week.
TODAY: Patchy AM Fog; Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms, mainly east (10%); HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; Patchy fog; LOW: 68°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms, mainly east (10%). HIGH: 90°
