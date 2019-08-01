FORECAST: Hot and mainly dry in the days ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather isn’t going to change dramatically over the next several days. This means the theme of hot afternoons (around 90°) with isolated afternoon thunderstorms will continue.
The low-end rain chance looks limited to our Kentucky counties as Indiana will enjoy to drier air.
The heat will build up early next week ahead of a cold front that stands the best chance at a more widespread rain chance. But that won’t take place until next Wednesday!
It’s getting crispy out there!
REST OF TODAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms, mainly east (10%). HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. LOW: 70°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms, mainly south/east (10%). HIGH: 90°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.