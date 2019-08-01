FORECAST: Hot and mainly dry in the days ahead

A few isolated downpours are possible this afternoon as temperatures rise.
By Brian Goode | July 30, 2019 at 5:33 AM EDT - Updated August 1 at 9:49 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather isn’t going to change dramatically over the next several days. This means the theme of hot afternoons (around 90°) with isolated afternoon thunderstorms will continue.

The low-end rain chance looks limited to our Kentucky counties as Indiana will enjoy to drier air.

The heat will build up early next week ahead of a cold front that stands the best chance at a more widespread rain chance. But that won’t take place until next Wednesday!

It’s getting crispy out there!

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9AM

FORECAST

REST OF TODAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms, mainly east (10%). HIGH: 90°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. LOW: 70°

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms, mainly south/east (10%). HIGH: 90°

