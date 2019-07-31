‘I don’t like white people in my hood,' gunman says before firing shots: court docs

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19 - A suspected gunman accused of chasing four people in a Cincinnati neighborhood is captured on video saying “I don’t like white people in my hood" just before firing shots at them, court records state.
But people who live in Kennedy Heights, where the shooting happened tell us he doesn’t live there and its usually a very peaceful place.
“I’d never seen him before and i don’t know who he was friends with.” said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.
And police say it all started because of a stolen car.
On Wednesday, Detectives on this case confirmed that information and told us Devonta was not involved with the stolen car, but showed up here after the incident and started shooting.
Devonta Allen, 18, is held at the Hamilton County jail on four counts of felonious assault after turning himself in.
It all unfolded on Tyne Avenue in Kennedy Heights about 11: 15 a.m. on July 25, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
Bullets struck two separate vehicles the victims were riding in, but no one was hurt, police said. Prosecutors said in court a total of three shots were fired.
One of the victims is African-American and the other three are white, according to a criminal complaint.
Police have not released video of the shooting, because it’s considered evidence in the case.
Neighbors tell us the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Tyne Ave. After a fight about a stolen car, shots were fired. A car in the area was hit and someone drove off in it, leaving a trail of oil behind.
Allen gave a statement to investigators admitting to shooting at the victims but stated they had guns and fired at him first, police wrote in the court record.
“This and other statements made by Allen are inconsistent with the videotape evidence and statements from the victims and witnesses,” the criminal complaint states.
Allen’s attorney said in court Wednesday that he has no adult record but understands how “serious” the charges are.
We stopped by Devonta’s listed address in College Hill..no one answered the door.
The attorney asked the judge for a low bond, but it was set at $480,000, court records show.
