ISP: Owner of Tudela Soccer Academy Arrested for Child Seduction

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they believe Jeremy Michael Tudela, 37, of Evansville, had sexual contact with one of his female soccer students.
Troopers say Tudela is the owner of Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh and the female victim was under the age of 16.
They believe Tudela had sexual contact with the girl on several occasions between November 2018 and June 2019.
Tudela was arrested Thursday around 1:30 p.m.
He’s being held on a $20,000 cash bond.
