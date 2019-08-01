Law firm to hold back to school backpack giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the start of the new school year rapidly approaching, a WAVE Country business is working to make sure children have the supplies they need to return to the classroom.
Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC will be hosting a backpack giveaway on Wednesday, August 7. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office, located at 905 Baxter Ave.
The backpacks will be given out on first-come, first-served basis to the first 200 students. There is a limit of one backpack per student up to a maximum of 3 per family.
Students will need to be accompanied by adults in order to get the supplies.
