Law firm to hold back to school backpack giveaway
A Louisville law firm will be giving away 200 backpacks to students on Wednesday, August 7. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | August 1, 2019 at 6:52 AM EDT - Updated August 1 at 6:52 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the start of the new school year rapidly approaching, a WAVE Country business is working to make sure children have the supplies they need to return to the classroom.

Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC will be hosting a backpack giveaway on Wednesday, August 7. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office, located at 905 Baxter Ave.

The backpacks will be given out on first-come, first-served basis to the first 200 students. There is a limit of one backpack per student up to a maximum of 3 per family.

Students will need to be accompanied by adults in order to get the supplies.

