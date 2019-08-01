The Living Room program closes doors following city’s budget cuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 24-hour space to help adults dealing with addiction or a mental illness crisis closed for good Wednesday.
The Living Room closed its doors Wednesday at 7 p.m. because of the recent Metro budget cuts.
The program started in December 2017 as a pilot program, partnering with LMPD to help keep people out of jail and away from emergency rooms. It opened to the public in November 2018 with help from Louisville Metro government.
“Our numbers hugely began to increase month by month by month until we stalled out when news started to be out there that the council was not going to be potentially funding us,” Stephany Pond, manager of the Living Room, said.
The program helped more than 3,000 people.
“I really feel like we have made an impact not just for our guests but also for the community in that every day we were reaching out to one form or another of community member," Pond said. “So I felt like it was really improving community relationships.”
In June, Metro Council passed a budget that did not include the $1 million the Living Room needed to stay open.
After learning its funding would be cut, the program has spent the last month finding different resources within Centerstone and outside Centerstone to help the folks who are in crisis in the area.
Pond said she’s concerned how the closure of the program will impact the people who utilized it, as well as other agencies like the hospitals and jails.
“I’m concerned because a lot of those folks identified that they would stay on the streets if they hadn’t come to the Living Room,” Pond said. “We have less officers now because of funding issues, like for us, so they’re going to be dealing with it more. A lot of times we were diverting (people) from the hospital, so that means the ERs are going to get hit harder again. So there’s going to be an impact. I’m not sure how fast we’ll feel it or if they’re already feeling it.”
Pond said there will still be resources available to help people in crisis, but they won’t always be available 24 hours a day.
“I'm still hoping that you know maybe not anytime soon but maybe once that impact is felt, we're hoping that maybe someone will step up and say maybe we want it back,” Pond said.
LMPD is hopeful it will start up again someday, too.
In a statement, LMPD said:
“As a department, we understand that hard choices had to be made. We found the Living Room a valuable tool for our officers and are disappointed to see it have to shut down. We hope at some point a way will be found to provide this service again in Louisville."
