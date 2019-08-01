Man found shot dead on Oak Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot to death Wednesday night.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that the man was found in the 2300 block of West Oak Street at about 9 p.m.
That area is right on the border of the California and Park Hill neighborhoods. It’s also the same area where a Louisville Water Company worker was struck and killed by a vehicle on a jobsite just last week.
No other information was immediately available.
A police spokesman was en route to the scene and is expected to share more details later Wednesday evening.
