Man Killed in Hatchet Attack in Southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a man was killed in a hatchet attack early Thursday morning.
LMPD says 3rd division officers responded to a trouble run around 1:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Tex Avenue. That’s off of New Cut Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway. When officers arrived, they found a white male on the porch of a home suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
LMPD investigators determined that the victim was killed by his grandson during an altercation. The suspect is in custody Thursday morning, with charges pending.
LMPD’s homicide unit is investigating. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.
WAVE 3 News is on the scene and this story will be updated.
