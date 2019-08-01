Pass the Cash: Helping a childhood friend get back on his feet

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - This childhood friend could not stand by and watch her friend suffer anymore without offering a helping hand.
“My friend Bobby is having a hard time and his floor has collapsed,” Lyn said.
That’s right, Lyn’s childhood friend, Bobby, is in the middle of a home-repair nightmare.
“Basically he doesn’t have any running water cause when the floor collapsed it broke the pipes and he can actually see dirt under the house," she said.
The rug, or rather the whole floor, has been pulled out right under his feet.
“He’s struggling financially," Lyn said. “He needs some assistance.”
WAVE 3 News was happy to help and contribute $300. Another $100 came from Allegiant Construction. That’s not all though; Lyn took up a collection at her workplace -- Bryne Insurance Group. With $410 coming from Lyn’s work, the grand total came to $810.
Bobby thought he was waiting at the house for a contractor, while we are actually on the way to Pass the Cash.
Lyn called Bobby’s sister, Laura, to get him there. He had no idea we were coming.
Once we got there, before a single dollar bill was passed, there were a lot of hugs exchanged.
Bobby could not believe what was happening, he was speechless.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” Bobby said. “Thank you so much."
He didn’t have a whole lot to say as emotions overwhelmed him, but an enormous amount of gratitude was shown.
Times have been tough for Bobby -- divorce, illness and things continued to pile up on him.
“Lost my job so I lost the heat, gas, water and stuff," he said. “So the water that was in the pipes busted, got water damage.”
It doesn’t stop there though; the floor in his home caved in.
“I feel sick,” Bobby said. “I wanna get it fixed but I feel sick looking at it.”
His sister Laura hopes maybe this is the beginning to getting his home back to normal.
“Just the generosity of people is very humbling," Laura said. "This wasn’t expected at all. Everybody needs a place to call home and this is his home.”
