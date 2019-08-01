Person killed at KenAmerican mine in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials from the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet (EEC), including Secretary Charles Snavely and Department for Natural Resources Commissioner John Small are at Paradise Mine No. 9 in Bremen, Kentucky where an accident occurred involving a 62-year-old welder and iron worker.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials say Richard L. Knapp, an employee of Fricke Management & Contracting, Murphysboro, IL, was constructing a form which would be used to fill a mine shaft with concrete. This was part of an effort to seal and close the mine.
A methane gas explosion in the shaft caused Knapp to fall. Recovery efforts are still underway.
EEC mine personnel from across the state, as well as representatives from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), and owner KenAmerican Resources, Inc. are on site to assist with the recovery operation.
All operations at the mine were shut down Wednesday evening and remain closed.
“On behalf of the Cabinet, I want to extend my heartfelt prayers to the Knapp family as all parties work as swiftly as possible in the recovery effort,” Secretary Snavely said.
