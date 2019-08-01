Pipeline explosion kills 1 in Kentucky, injures several others

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive pipeline explosion killed one person and injured several others in Lincoln County on Thursday.
The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Lisa Denise Derringer, 58, of Stanford, Ky.
Authorities said the explosion happened at about 2 a.m. in the Moreland community near Junction City and Hustonville. U.S. 127 was closed in the area as a result, allowing emergency directors to set up a command center. At its peak, the flames reached approximately 300 feet in the air following the blast.
Lincoln County is approximately 47 miles south of Lexington.
“It was impressive,” Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said. “It’s tragic.”
Emergency managers said five others were injured, and everyone else was accounted for. They also said a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion. Crews were able to shut off the gas. At least 75 people were evacuated from the scene. Some of those displaced went to a nearby church for shelter. At least five homes were destroyed, and others were damaged.
Some of the structures that were destroyed were five football fields away from the location of the blast.
Lexington television station WKYT reported that the pipeline belongs to Canada-based Enbridge. It stretches more than 9,000 miles from Texas to New York City.
TV crews were kept more than a mile away from the scene throughout the day Thursday.
Kentucky State Trooper Robert Purdy tweeted several photos from the scene once the sun came up:
“One of the people who were there on the scene earlier described it as looking more like Mars,” Purdy said. “It’s just the red dirt is all you can see and gravel, rocks that’s all that’s left in several areas.”
One woman whose home was destroyed described the chaos.
“I mean that is the only time I ever run for my life,” Connie Crews said. “I thought for sure I was going to die, burn up, and I thought for sure my little dog was going to burn up when I found out somebody kept it for me last night oh I just went into fits. So glad to get my little dog back.”
Crews and others who lost their homes met with volunteers and officials to figure out a temporary housing solution and other next steps.
“We have the NTSB coming in ... and then our engineers will be here looking,” Purdy said.
WKYT also reported that a Lincoln County deputy likely saved two people in the moments following the blast.
Lexington television station WKYT contributed to this report.
