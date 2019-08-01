Police are looking for missing Kentucky man with dementia

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Nelson County Deputies are looking for a missing man with dementia.
Cecil Blair’s family told police he was last seen at his home around 1 p.m. and that he has been diagnosed with dementia.
Blair is a 78-years-old white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, blue house shoes, and possibly had a red and black plaid button up shirt on.
It was reported that he was operating a blue 2010 Ford Escape with the license plate number 493-KXE.
Anyone with information should contact Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211.
