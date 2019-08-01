Police are looking for missing Kentucky man with dementia

Police are looking for missing Kentucky man with dementia
Blair was seen getting into the blue 2010 Ford Escape behind him.
By Kristina Francis | August 1, 2019 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 4:24 PM

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Nelson County Deputies are looking for a missing man with dementia.

Cecil Blair’s family told police he was last seen at his home around 1 p.m. and that he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Blair is a 78-years-old white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, blue house shoes, and possibly had a red and black plaid button up shirt on.

It was reported that he was operating a blue 2010 Ford Escape with the license plate number 493-KXE.

Anyone with information should contact Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211.

