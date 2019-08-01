Police give update on Louisville ‘cinder block burglars’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is closer to solving a burglary near Fern Creek that was caught on camera.
Police believe Nathaniel Durham, 27, and Devon Johnson, 28, are the “Cinder Block Burglars.”
In July, police said the pair threw a concrete cinder block through the back door of a home on Seatonville Road.
At least one of the suspects had a gun, and they stole a lockbox with another firearm inside.
If you know where Durham and Johnson are, you’re urged to call LMPD’s tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
