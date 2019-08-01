Police give update on Louisville ‘cinder block burglars’

Police are looking for Nathaniel A. Durham (right) and Devon M. Johnson (left).
By Kristina Francis | July 31, 2019 at 8:04 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 8:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is closer to solving a burglary near Fern Creek that was caught on camera.

Police believe Nathaniel Durham, 27, and Devon Johnson, 28, are the “Cinder Block Burglars.”

In July, police said the pair threw a concrete cinder block through the back door of a home on Seatonville Road.

At least one of the suspects had a gun, and they stole a lockbox with another firearm inside.

If you know where Durham and Johnson are, you’re urged to call LMPD’s tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

