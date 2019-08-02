Back To School: Nurse shares bus stop safety tips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As school kicks off around WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News will slide some tips your way for a healthy and happy school day.
A representative from Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness visited WAVE 3 News on Friday to share some safety tips:
+ Get your children reflective gear to attach to their clothing or backpacks, whether they walk to school or stand at a bus stop.
+ Make sure your children are not alone when they’re crossing the street, even if you think they’re fully capable.
“Until a child is about 10 years of age, their visual capabilities are not developed,” said Erika Janes, RN, a nurse at Norton. “They cannot tell depth perception or the real speed of a car. If you send your 7-year-old or 8-year-old out to cross the street themselves, they will see the car coming, but they can’t really judge how fast it’s coming.”
Janes shared a reminder to drivers not to be distracted, but she’s also holding students acountable. Drivers should never be texting while driving, but students should not be texting while walking. They should always keep their heads up.
Janes also suggested walking out 10 feet in front of a school bus so you’re seen by the driver.
