2 charged with human trafficking in case involving sexual assaults of juvenile

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple has been arrested on human trafficking charges for collaborating to commit multiple sexual assaults on a juvenile over a span of several years.
Curtis Lee Bradley, 60, and Monica L. Bass, 59, both of Louisville, were arrested by Louisville Metro police on August 1.
An arrest warrant for Bradley says that over a span of three years he sexually assaulted a girl, now 14, more than 100 times. The warrant says Bass facilitated the sexual assaults in exchange for money and even brought the girl to to the couple's home near the Hikes Point area where the most recent assault happened July 27.
Some of the sexual acts were recorded, according to the arrest warrants. Those recordings were recovered when multiple search warrants were served in the case.
Bradley was booked on charges of human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18, promoting a minor under age 16 in a sex performance, sexual abuse, rape, sodomy and possession of viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Bass is charged with human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18 and unlawful transaction of a minor under the age of 16 for an illegal sex act.
During their arraignments this morning at the Louisville Metro Correction courtroom, Jefferson District Court Judge Amber Wolf entered not guilty pleas for both and raised their initial bonds. Bradley’s bond was increased to $750,000 cash; Bass was raised to $500,000.
Police say there is a substantial amount of evidence in the case and the investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are expected to be filed against Bradley and Bass, according to the warrants.
