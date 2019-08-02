Federal investigators looking into disastrous gas pipeline explosion

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal investigators said Friday that a portion of a ruptured pipeline was blasted out of the ground by a massive explosion Thursday.
One person was killed, several others were injured and five homes were destroyed in a fireball that could be seen for miles shortly after midnight in Lincoln County.
“We’re in the process of completing a thorough documentation of the accident scene,” Mike Hiller, investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, said. “This morning we held an organizational meeting where we established the technical working groups.”
The section of pipe that was recovered will be removed for examination by the NTSB.
The pipe was installed under the Lincoln County landscape in 1957, and transported natural gas from Ohio to Mississippi.
“At approximately 12:24 a.m. on Thursday, the pipe ruptured, releasing natural gas, ignited and burned,” Hiller said. “Approximately 30 feet of the pipe was ejected from the ditch."
The blast was felt and the fireball was seen for miles.
Lisa Derringer, 58, was the lone fatality.
The NTSB is asking the public to send in any videos or photos of the explosion and aftermath as part of the investigation.
