FORECAST: Heat increases over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heat continues, but at least the humidity won’t be out of control this weekend.
Highs will reach into the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will remain at a minimum, with only an isolated storm or two through the weekend, the best chance being on Sunday. The core of the heat arrives by Tuesday as we attempt to reach into the mid 90s, but it’ll be quickly extinguished by Wednesday with a cold front passing through.
That front represents our next decent chance of scattered storms, so if you’re looking to water the lawn Wednesday, you might be able to forgo it.
Temperatures settle down into the 80s for highs late next week and beyond, as a slightly cooler pattern takes hold through the middle of August.
SATURDAY: Isolated storm chance (10%). HIGH: 91°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Even hotter. Isolated storms (20%). HIGH: 92° LOW: 70°
