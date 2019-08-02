FORECAST: Near 90 through the weekend with increasing humidity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures continue to climb with the help of plentiful sunshine this morning. Eventually, we’ll max out near 90° again this afternoon.
Areas along and south of I-64 see the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Since these will be rather slow-moving, localized heavy rain is possible in spots that do see the rain today. Rain chances quickly fade around sunset.
Temperatures fall into the 60s in most locations overnight with lows closer to 70 in the Louisville Metro.
Rinse and repeat this forecast on Saturday.
A low drifting to the south will slightly increase rain chances across south-central Kentucky on Sunday but once again most of WAVE Country will be dry as highs reach near 90. Humidity gradually increases through the weekend.
A cold front brings slightly higher rain chances to the region, late Tuesday through Wednesday.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warm. Isolated thunderstorms, mainly south/east (10%). HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 70°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Isolated thunderstorms, mainly south/east (10%). HIGH: 90°
