Hiring to begin for Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2019 Kentucky State Fair opens its 11 day run on August 15 and they are looking to hire people to fill a number of positions.
Beginning Monday, August 5, applications will be taken for positions in gate admissions, operations and maintenance, grounds, housekeeping and more. Pay begins at $9 per hour. Shifts include morning, day, evening and overnight. Both indoor and outdoor work is available.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have the proper identification to verify work eligibility, such as photo ID and a Social Security Card.
To apply, you can click here and submit your application electronically. You can also apply in person at the State Fair Employment Office, located at 2801 Crittenden Drive at Gate 4 of the Kentucky Exposition Center.
If you're interested in filling out a job application, you can do so at the Gate 4 Employment Office during the dates and times listed below:
- Monday, Aug. 5 - Friday, Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 10 - Sunday, Aug. 11 Closed
- Monday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Friday, Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 24 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you have questions or need more information, call the State Fair Employment office at 502-367-5235.
