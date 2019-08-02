JCPS students are improving skills through Backpack League program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County students have been sharpening their skills over summer break.
For the past four weeks, hundreds of 3rd through 6th graders have been busy with the Backpack League.
The program is all about improving literacy, math and problem-solving skills, through hands-on activities.
Students chose which adventures they wanted to join, which included camp-like excursions to different spots around town.
“So we went to escape room and we had to make a project about our escape that we went on. So we designed our escape room out of plastic and bottles and stuff," Johnathan Hughes, a home-schooled 5th grader, said. "And then the second part is the soccer part- I liked the most because we actually got to learn how to play it and we got to have a tournament with robots.”
Friday was exhibition day, where students got to show off their work for their teachers and families.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.