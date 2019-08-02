Lincoln County residents run from fiery blast: ‘I thought for sure I was going to die’

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning gas line explosion killed a woman and injured several other people, rapidly sending flames through and high above the Indian Camp subdivision.
“I was scared to death,” said Connie Crews, whose home was one of several that were destroyed. “God up above only knows.”
Crews, who lived in her home for 19 years, was woken up around 1:20 a.m. by the sound of the blast. She scrambled to get out the door quickly and into her car.
“I was so scared I just shut my door and took off,” she said. “I was scared it was going to blow my car up because it was so hot.”
Crews said she was so afraid, she didn’t stop driving until she reached Lebanon approximately 40 miles away.
“I mean that is the only time I ever run for my life,” Crews said. “I thought for sure I was going to die, burn up, and I thought for sure my little dog was going to burn up.”
She just barely made it out of her home. It was one of five in her neighborhood obliterated by the blaze.
“Now my worst fear has come true,” Crews said. “I’m homeless.”
Four other homes sustained severe damage.
A Kentucky State Police spokesman said everything within 500 yards of the initial blast was impacted.
“One of the people who were there on the scene earlier described it as looking more like Mars,” Trooper Robert Purdy said. “It’s just the red dirt is all you can see and gravel, rocks that’s all that’s left in several areas.”
The woman who died at the scene was identified as 58-year-old Lisa Denise Derringer.
Purdy said investigators believe she went outside after the explosion and was overtaken by the heat.
Five other neighbors were injured, but are expected to be OK.
A sixth person, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy, was taken to a hospital nearby several hours after he responded to the fire.
Purdy said the deputy was one of the first on the scene and likely saved two lives from being lost.
“He described pulling in towards the fire, feeling the heat from the fire coming through his windshield,” Purdy said. “He was fortunately able to locate an elderly gentleman walking with a cane and flashlight there near the fire. He got out of his vehicle, loaded that individual up and he said, ‘We need to find my wife.’ The deputy then took some additional time locating the elderly female and took them from the scene.”
Local, state and federal agencies are investigating the cause.
Enbridge, the Canada-based owner of the nearly 9,000-pipeline, released the following statement:
“Enbridge is continuing to respond to the incident on the Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline system in Lincoln County. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has assumed control of the incident site. The NTSB is investigating the incident and Enbridge is supporting that investigation. At Enbridge, our first concern is the safety of the public and the surrounding communities. Enbridge has mobilized emergency response personnel and resources to the site, and we are continuing to work alongside first responders.”
Enbridge representatives apologized at a meeting Thursday evening to the people who were impacted.
Lincoln County EMS, the Health Department, and Red Cross also were at the meeting to help connect victims to resources.
Donations can be taken to Helping Hands Family Resource Center at Hustonville Elementary School.
