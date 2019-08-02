Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is offering BOGO offer for seniors

Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is offering BOGO offer for seniors
Souvenir mini-bats will still be given at the end of the tour.
By Kristina Francis | August 1, 2019 at 8:13 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 8:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s a deal for seniors in the city -- Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is offering buy-one-get-one free senior discounts for admission into the museum.

This is a deal they have offered for four years now.

Senior guests will get the chance to experience a four minute movie and engage in some of the exhibits in the newly renovated factory.

Souvenir mini-bats will still be given at the end of the tour.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum or on the museum’s website.

This special offer will last from Aug. 1 through the end of October.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.