Louisville students teamed up with LMPD for shopping spree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fun day at Academy Sports helps get kids ready for back to school.
Friday, the retail store partnered with Louisville Metro Police to take 50 kids on a shopping spree.
Each student was partnered with an officer and given an $100 gift card to get gear for school.
“Honestly, I think the officers enjoy this just as much, if not more, than the kids do," Major Kim Burbrink said. “It gives us the opportunity to interact with the community and meet some really great kids and start their school year off right.”
Officers scoured the store to help the kids find new shoes, clothes and backpacks for the upcoming school year.
“We do a lot of stuff around the holidays, around Christmas time we do some shopping sprees and that kind of stuff. The officers are always like ‘When are we going to do another one?’ and this is a great opportunity because it’s a much needed time of the year," Major Jamey Schwab said.
Academy Sports hosts events like this in 35 cities across the U.S.
