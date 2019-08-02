Man charged with hatchet murder arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing his own grandfather with a hatchet is being held on $500,000 bond.
Thomas Snodgress, 29, is charged with murder after police say he brutally attached his grandfather at a home off Tex Avenue early yesterday.
David Lambertus, Snodgress’ attorney, requested his client be sent to a psychiatric unit, but the judge denied that saying the request can be made at the next court date.
Lambertus also pushed for the case to be immediately sent to the grand jury, That request was also denied.
The court entered a not guilty plea for Snodgress and scheduled his next court date for August 12.
