Man killed on 23rd and Oak was opening a barber shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The young man who was shot and killed Wednesday night was an aspiring entrepreneur whose business partner, his own father, had just gotten married.
Officers were on patrol Wednesday night near the intersection of 23rd and Oak streets when they noticed the door to a former beauty salon was open. When they went inside, they found a man who was shot multiple times.
Family members said the young man shot and killed inside the business was 24-year-old Martinus Williams.
The Williams family was celebrating a new union of love. The victim’s father, Martinus Williams Sr., recently got married and was celebrating with his new wife. However, the joy and first steps of a new chapter were cut short.
The first place Williams Sr. went Thursday, when he landed back in Louisville, was where his son was killed.
“They killed my child,” Williams Sr. said.
“I forgive the persons that done this; we’re going to have to pray for them,” he said. “Last couple of weeks stuff has happened on this corner and it has to stop. He does not like trouble. He was into his music. He does it every day."
“This person you took from us you took from a lot of people,” family friend Jason English said. “It hurts. It hurts. I can’t even put it into words.”
The former beauty salon was once a dream for the Williams family. Williams Jr. was working with his dad to reopen the location as a barber shop. He grew up watching his dad cut hair and wanted to continue the legacy. Now, walls and the marks left behind remind them of what was taken away.
“You ever got something you’re happy about it, then all of a sudden it turns for the bad? That’s just what it felt like,” Williams Sr. said.
The family said Williams Jr. was doing what he loved the night he died -- making music and working in the shop.
