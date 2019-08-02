Middletown Library is reopening at the previous location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After weeks of conversations, Middletown Library will reopen at the former location.
Metro Council members and the City of Middletown were discussing alternative sites for the library before it was announced Friday that it will reopen, at its former location in the East Government Center in Sept.
“No viable sites or ones at little to no cost have been identified at this time,” Library Director, Lee Burchfield, said in a press release. “Therefore, we will be reopening the Middletown Library in its former location.”
Materials will have to be transferred and a staff hired before it can open. At the time of its closing, all branch employees were re-assigned, books and materials were distributed to other locations.
The library closed on June 20 in the wake of Louisville’s budget crisis. Not long after closing, Metro Council passed a budget amendment that gave money to reopen the Middletown branch.
However, the money allotted is insufficient to fully fund staffing and operation for the entire fiscal year. The branch will operate at reduced hours, 40 hours and five days a week, with lower staffing levels according to Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL).
In a press release LFPL said at the end of the fiscal year and when Metro Government’s least for the facility ends, the Middletown Library will either close again or have to be relocated if funds are available.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.