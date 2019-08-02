Moody’s: Results of Kentucky special session ‘credit negative’

“For now, without a definitive ruling from the state’s highest court, the Seven Counties bankruptcy has set a precedent that quasi-governmental entities struggling to afford KERS-NH contribution requirements can use Chapter 11 bankruptcy to effectively shift their entire KERS-NH unfunded liability to the state and other entities remaining in the system — assuming they can convince a court they are not a governmental unit and are otherwise eligible.” (Governments must file Chapter 9 bankruptcy, in which case the state would have more power to prevent a filing.) The state’s new buyout offer can be viewed as providing a lower stakes alternative, whereby the state provides quasi-governmental entities with permanent relief from the coming KERS-NH contribution spikes and accepts a greater share of unfunded liabilities, but secures at least some recurring contribution assistance from these entities."