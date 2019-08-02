Norton Children’s offering free car seat safety checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the safety of their children is always top of mind for parents, it’s much more of a priority as school begins. Norton Children’s Hospital wants to help parents make sure their kids are buckled up properly in the back seat.
Appointments are required for a free car seat check and are available at several locations around WAVE Country.
A list of locations and times are as follows:
First Tuesday of each month:
- 9 to 11 a.m. – Neighborhood Place Ujima, 3610 Bohne Ave.
- 12:30 to 3 p.m. – Norton Healthcare Pavilion, 315 E. Broadway (Preston Street side)
Second Tuesday of each month
- 8:30 to 10 a.m. – Norton Healthcare Pavilion, 315 E. Broadway (Preston Street side)
- Noon to 3 p.m. – Norton Children’s Medical Associates – Shelbyville, 150 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky
- 5:30 to 7 p.m. – Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, 4001 Dutchmans Lane (Plaza 3 parking garage, fifth floor)
Third Tuesday of each month
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Norton Healthcare Pavilion, 315 E. Broadway (Preston Street side)
For additional information and to make an appointment call (502) 446-5370,
