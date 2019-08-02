Police: woman found slumped over in car with baby inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 28-year-old woman is facing a neglect charge after police say she huffed an air duster can with her baby inside the car.
Officers say they found Keri-Ann Williams, 28, slumped over in the seat of her car at Linwood and Virginia Street. According to police, the car was running, but the air conditioner wasn’t on.
EPD says the windows were down, but it was hot inside the car.
According to police, they were able to wake Williams and she seemed confused as to how she got there. Officers say she admitted to inhaling the air duster.
Williams facing neglect, public intoxication and inhaling toxic vapors charges.
