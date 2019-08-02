Safety expert answers 5 questions about LMPD traffic-stop policy changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rules of the road changed Thursday. New LMPD traffic-stop policies are now in effect.
LMPD leaders said the adjustments are aimed at reducing bias during traffic stops.
The push for them came after some said police body-camera video showed black Louisville teen Tae-Ahn Lea was unfairly profiled and intimidated during a traffic stop last year.
LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad, though, said recent high-profile traffic stops, like that of Lea, were not the deciding factors of the new policy tweaks.
Changes now in place include that nervous behavior or a high-crime location is not alone enough of a reason for a stop to be initiated; people shouldn’t be removed from cars unless armed or have committed an arrest-able offense; and shouldn’t be handcuffed unless arrested or presenting a safety concern.
Former LMPD officer and WAVE 3 News Safety and Security Expert D’Shawn Johnson hit the road with WAVE 3 News to talk about how the new policies could impact drivers.
1) What changes will drivers and police officers have to make on the road?
“It’s not going to impact drivers at all. It’s going to impact how the officers patrol. So, what they’re saying is, living in a high-crime area is not a reason to stop anybody or because the color of your skin, if you’re an African-American, you don’t deserve to be pulled over just because you’re in that area. So, the public doesn’t have anything as far as changing from a driving perspective. The officers will, and have been trained on how to effectively stop vehicles taking those perceptions out of the area.”
2) As a former officer, do you believe the changes will be difficult to implement?
“There’s not going to be much growing pains because people understand that a vehicle stop is a vehicle stop. There are over 100 reasons as to why you can stop a vehicle from a moving violation, all the way down to that little bulb on your license plate. If it’s out, an officer can pull you over. That’s what’s called reasonable suspicion to pull you over and write you a ticket. Now, if they come to the vehicle and smell marijuana in the vehicle, then, you have probable cause.”
3) How strictly must policies be followed by police?
“There’s a lot of variables in the new policy, also, that allow officers to use their judgement as far as how they approach vehicles, whether the person is a known police fighter in the past, or whether they’ve known this person to have warrants on them. So, there will be changes as to how the officers pull over and make traffic stops, but nobody should be pulled out of a vehicle and handcuffed for not putting their turn signal on or changing lanes. That creates a trust between the police and the community.”
4) What is the difference between law and policy? Why is that important for drivers to understand?
“People must understand that when police make changes, they make changes to the policy. It doesn’t mean there’s a change to the law, as far as traffic stops and what you can get pulled over for, moving violations or ticket violations. It means that the way they’re going to operate after that stop is going to be different. So, it’s not law, it’s just policy. So, sometimes we want to make sure the public doesn’t confuse it with the law and say, ‘Well, you can’t do this or that because that’s the law’, when it’s actually not.”
5) Can a driver ask why they’re being pulled over?
“One thing you can always do, you can always ask questions. You can always ask the officer why did you pull me over, what violation did I do? Just comply with the officer because most officers are not out to harass anybody.”
