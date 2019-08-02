Double shooting kills juvenile, injures another victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a double shooting that killed a juvenile boy and injured another man Thursday night.
Police say a shooting was reported at about 11:32 p.m. at 2513 St. Xavier Street. LMPD found a shooting victim who was shot in the face at this scene.
Then, just five minutes later, another shooting victim was reported two blocks away near the corner of 26th and Bank streets.
LMPD believes this victim was also shot on St. Xavier Street and ran to Bank Street.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where the juvenile was pronounced dead.
No other details about the victims have been released.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Anyone with information about the double shooting is urged to call 574-LMPD.
