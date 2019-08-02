Woman files lawsuit after being required to remove hijab for mugshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A failure, disgraced and devastated.
Clara Ruplinger said that’s how she felt when she was forced to removed her hijab in a room of men when she was arrested last year. Now she’s filed a lawsuit against Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Mayor Greg Fischer, the city and two other people.
“So much pressure comes with wearing a hijab in Western society,” the 24-year-old Ruplinger said.
Ruplinger said she felt that pressure in July 2018. She locked arms with protesters in downtown Louisville, blocking the elevators to immigration court. During the chaos, she said her hijab gave her peace.
“When I wear it, and when I feel it on me, I’m reminded how to conduct myself in a way God has asked to me,” Ruplinger said. “With compassion, truth and justice.”
Ruplinger was protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. She was arrested and said she took a mug shot with her hijab on, then was forced to take a second with it off, in a room of men. She claims that violated her religious rights, and that she asked multiple times to take the mugshot in a private room with women.
“Those questions should have never been asked,” Ruplinger said. “But eventually, because of this intimidation and pressure, I took my hijab off, which was really hard.”
Ruplinger’s lawyer, Soha Saiyed, said they are seeking monetary damages. They want her mugshot with her hijab to be taken down, and for all officers to be trained in religious rights.
“Clara’s rights were violated, both under federal law and state law,” Saiyed said. “Clara’s not asking for anything beyond what every American is entitled to.”
“I felt like I spent all this energy and time fighting for the rights of others,” Ruplinger said. “I couldn’t even stand up for my own rights.”
Saiyed said they have not determined how much money they are going to ask for in the litigation. She also said she received an email from the county attorney stating possible policy changes.
WAVE 3 News reached out to LMDC for a comment, but a representative said the department could not speak on the matter.
