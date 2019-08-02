Woman requests to adopt dogs with most seniority and special needs from NC shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two hardship-enduring shelter dogs are now spending their days with happy hearts - thanks to a woman who adopted them last week and changed their worlds.
Leslie walked into the Asheville Humane Society July 24 with a question and a request: “Which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs? I’m here to take them both home with me.”
Shelter staff, unsure if they heard the woman correctly, introduced Leslie to Sam and Brutus.
Sam, with extensive medical issues, had been at the shelter for six months. He had been adopted and then returned. Brutus had been at the shelter for five months. He had been surrendered to be euthanized at 13 years old, according to the shelter.
“Today is the kind of day that every person who works in an animal shelter dreams about!!!” Asheville Humane Society posted. “We vowed to find these two amazing dogs their second chance, no matter how long it took."
Well, July 24 was their special day. Brutus and Sam would be headed to a three-story home with two acres of fenced-in yard to spend their golden years.
“As she walked them to the car, Leslie talked softly to these two sweet souls, with their creaky joints and grey muzzles, who have been through so much hardship,” the Asheville Humane Society posted. “She told both Sam and Brutus that they now had a family to love them for the rest of their days.”
Shelter staff says Leslie assured Brutus, who suffered from severe separation anxiety, that he would never spend another moment alone.
The shelter didn’t charge Leslie an adoption fee. Staff called the love shared between the dogs and the lady with a “heart of gold” priceless.
Leslie followed up to say Sam and Brutus had settled in beautifully to their new home together.
Staff says the shelter is full and they urge anyone looking for a pet to adopt one (or two) sweet, homeless animals.
