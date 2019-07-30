World’s Longest Yard Sale moves through the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Looking for antiques? Collectibles? Perhaps, a kitchen sink?
Look no further. The annual ‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ kicks off Thursday.
The sale is 690 miles long, running from Alabama to Michigan.
The closest major vendor shops are:
- 2800 Highway 127 N, Owenton, KY
- 10365 US Hwy. 127 N, Glencoe, KY
- 11890 US 42, Union, KY
- Thunder Ridge Drive, Florence, KY
- 8460 US Hwy. 42, Florence, KY
- 3040 Dixie Hwy., Erlanger, KY
- 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH
- 7508 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH
- 1662 Hoffner St., Cincinnati, OH
The yard sale runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4.
