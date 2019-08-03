Clarksville’s annual Touch a Truck event draws a crowd

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A big crowd tonight at Gateway Park in Clarksville for the annual “Touch a Truck” festival.
This year, kids could explore more than 30 vehicles. Everything from fire trucks to buses to police cruisers and even construction equipment and a cement truck were there.
However, event goers don’t just get to touch them, they can sit in the driver’s seat.
The free event continues to draw a bigger crowd each year.
“She likes the shininess and the lights and the sirens. A lot of kids cover their ears but she don’t,” Tyler Apple, a father, said about his daughter.
In addition to the trucks, there were inflatables and other activities for the little ones.
