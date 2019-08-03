Fancy Farm: All eyes on Bevin, Beshear

(WAVE) - Beshear versus Bevin.
McConnell versus McGrath.
The sparks were flying in Western Kentucky on Saturday at the annual Fancy Farm Picnic.
Both political hopefuls and established Kentucky politicians threw jabs at each other.
A number of themes came up repeatedly.
Sen. Mitch McConnell was among the first to speak.
He, along with other Republicans, touted the popularity of President Donald Trump and the strength of the economy. McConnell took a couple shots at 2020 Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, and applauded what he considered to be an all-star, down-ballot group of Republicans.
Gov. Matt Bevin was up next, after winning a coin toss.
His speech didn’t include many jokes; rather, he focused on leveraging differences, repeatedly asking the audience which side they are on when it comes to hot-button issudes like abortion, immigration, pension funding and President Trump versus the squad.
“Which side are you on?” Bevin asked. “Do you stand with Donald Trump as the president of America? Or do you stand with the squad or whatever they call themselves these days?”
Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Democrat aiming to unseat Bevin in November, responded by calling the governor out of touch with Kentuckians due to out-of-state roots, and cuts to education.
Beshear referenced his support for teachers, and what he called Bevin’s mishandling of the pension crisis. While on stage, he directed his remarks at Bevin.
“And while you’re more show pony than workhorse, you’ve left us a lot of manure,” he said. “And the only thing we’re shoveling out of Frankfort this fall is you, right out of town.”
