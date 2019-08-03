Fancy Farm: Bevin, Beshear prepare to trade jabs -- again -- at annual picnic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They are sworn enemies, about to battle it out for the Governor’s Office.
Saturday, incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear will go head to head at the Fancy Farm Picinic.
It’s a showdown that’s been boiling for years, and now, the candidates will get the chance to square off in the summer heat in front of a raucous crowd.
Attorney General Beshear and Bevin have been hitting each other with verbal and legal jabs ever since Bevin succeeded Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear, in the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort.
The annual picnic, now in its 139th year, in western Kentucky is the unofficial start of the campaign season, and is known for a crowd full of partisan hecklers.
Sen. Mitch McConnell also will be among those taking the stage. Sen. Rand Paul will not attend.
WAVE 3 News reporter Mike Fussell will be there; catch his reports beginning Saturday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.