FORECAST: Hot days ahead, mostly dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers and storms are still possible Saturday evening, but they will fizzle out shortly after sunset.
We’ll be left with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky overnight. With lower humidity in place, temperatures will fall back into the 60s in the suburbs and closer to 70 here in the city.
Sunday will be pretty much a repeat of Saturday with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures and humidity will increase as we kick off a new workweek.
The hottest day likely will be on Tuesday with highs in the low and potentially mid-90s. A cold front pushes through late Tuesday night into Wednesday with a better chance of scattered showers and storms, but once again some will miss out. Another cold front will push into the area on Friday with another chance of showers and storms.
The extended period looks to remain unsettled as disturbances will push through the area.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Hot. Isolated storms. (10%). HIGH: 91° LOW: 70°
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Hot. Isolated storms. (10%). HIGH: 91° LOW: 70°
